Summer camp safety and health checklist

Whether your child is attending a day or an overnight camp, health experts say safety should be top of mind.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School is out of session for most Triad Students, so that means Summer camp season is right around the corner. Whether your child is attending a day or an overnight camp, health experts say safety should be top of mind.

Lynn Klett is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner with Cone Health. She said insect bites, plant dermatitis, and dehydration are some of the most common illnesses and injuries she sees this time of year.

"Make sure the kiddos are hydrated," Klett said. "Water, lots of water. You can do sports drinks like Powerade or Gatorade, but we like them to either be the zero version or diluted half and half. There's a lot of salt and electrolytes that you really don't need full strength unless it's like the high school kids who are out on the football field in full gear."

In addition to water, Klett recommends anyone spending time outside wear sunscreen or UV-protected style clothing. She said keeping a bottle of bug spray handy is also key.

"DEET is actually FDA approved all the way down to one month of age," Klett said. "It's safe. There are natural versions of insect repellent available for the parents who really don't want to use a chemical insect spray, but want to have some of that protection."

Klett suggests keeping children in the shade and taking breaks in the midday heat. If possible, she recommends saving outdoor activities for the morning and evening when it's cool.

