The United Way of Greater Greensboro hosts it's 9th Annual Meaningful Meals summer food drive

The non-profit is collecting food for children in need locally. They’re encouraging folks to host their own food drives throughout July.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the USDA, food prices are up 10%. Many food pantries in Guilford County have 50% less food to give compared to last year because donations are down.



The United Way of Greater Greensboro is helping to find a solution with their 9th Annual Meaningful Meals summer food drive.

Through their summer nutrition project, they’re hoping to feed as many children as possible during summer break, but they need the community’s help.



Throughout the month of July, the United Way is asking folks to host their own food drives.



They have an online toolkit that guides people through all the steps.



Items collected must be dropped off at Backpack Beginnings by Aug. 5.

Michael Cottingham, the United Ways marketing manager said BPB will distribute the food.

“This allows them to weigh the food, pack it and get it out to the greatest needs. Every year we receive thousands of pounds of food. I would say this year anything is accepted and needed. We encourage nutritious foods. Things you yourself would eat.”

Here’s the non-perishable items they need the most:

Granola bars

Canned fruits and veggies

Low sugar cereal

Canned chicken

chef Boyardee meals

“We keep finding ourselves in the space where we have to say now more than ever but really we're still feeling the effects in the community of the pandemic and the recession looming and in addition to inflation rising,” Cottingham said. “ It’s really impacted food prices and made it harder for people to get the basic needs they need to survive."

The Volunteer Center of the Triad has partnered with the United Way to host its own drive-thru food drop-off event.

It's July 22 from 11am to 2pm. Everyone who gives will get free ice cream.



Food items can always be dropped off at the United Ways office at 1500 Yanceyville St. Greensboro NC.