'These results confirm what we know has been brewing for quite a while' | Recent survey shows NC nurses feeling burnt out during COVID surge

The survey taken by the North Carolina Nurses Association polled nearly 500 nurses across the state.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A new survey shed some light on the mental impact of fighting the front lines of coronavirus.

The survey taken by the North Carolina Nurses Association polled nearly 500 nurses across the state.

The survey said 41% of nurses said there's a severe shortage within their facility or practice, while 59% of them said they've had to work longer hours because of those shortages.

“These results confirm what we know has been brewing for quite a while. I’m really concerned about nurses out there right now and I’m even more concerned about the long-term impact this will have on individuals and the profession,” said NCNA CEO Tina C. Gordon, MPA, CAE, FACHE. “Please listen to nurses and do what you can to reduce their heavy load.”

When nurses were asked about their well-being, ranking it from 1 to 10. With 10 being ready to leaving nursing because of feeling burnout.

13 percent of the nurses said 10.

See the full results below:

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts