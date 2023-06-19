How to get more comfortable with virtual doctor visits

Data shows telemedicine use exploded during the pandemic and it's likely to keep growing.

A telehealth visit can seem impersonal because it’s done at home, where you may not have privacy. Some people prefer to have face-to-face interaction when talking about sensitive topics. Another issue could be that some patients don’t hear or see as well in the virtual space, which could increase the possibility of miscommunicating with the healthcare provider.

One way to get more comfortable with virtual doctor’s appointments is to become more familiar with the tech side. This means figuring out how to log on for the calls. Check the camera position and volume controls, and decide where you want the call in your home or office. Make sure that you have privacy. The more confident you are on the tech side, the more comfortable you’ll be during the virtual visit.

To get more comfortable on camera, this is where practice comes in. This means jumping on a virtual call with a friend so you get comfortable having a conversation on a screen. You want to practice looking into the camera and talking. However, you want to practice as if you’re at a virtual doctor’s appointment. This means having the virtual call in the same spot you’ll have with the doctor. Have your phone or laptop set up in the same place. The only difference in the dry run is who you’re talking to.