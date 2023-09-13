'The big shuffle' ABSS find mold in parts of central services building

The district says industrial hygienists found surface mold on some of the cabinets inside their Curriculum Department, Federal Programs Office, Public Information Office, and the Office of the Superintendent.



"We are now doing the big shuffle if you will. We are shuffling to other parts of the building. Curriculum is actually moved out to Graham Middle School and one of the things that has to happen is the things that are being taken out will have to be remediated. For the most part things things are staying put accept computers," ABSS spokesperson Les Atkins said.



The district says the Foyer, Enrollment, Student Services and Technology are not impacted and people can still visit those spaces for now.



"We will look at possibly closing this office early on Friday to give the crews an extra opportunity. We will wait until school is out because we still have students coming here to enroll. The front offices are not impacted here anyway," Atkins said.



The district just went back to school after widespread mold issues delayed the start of the year. The board approved calendar changes Tuesday to make up for 18 hours of lost instruction time. In the next few days parents and staff can expect a survey for input on these tentative changes. The district says what is included in the survey are only suggestions. Currently no final decision has been made and they want to hear from parents and staff before moving forward.