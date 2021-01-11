The trick to enjoying all your Halloween treats without getting cavities

A Greensboro dentist explains how you can avoid cavities, but enjoy all the Halloween candy you got over the weekend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're all feeling the Halloween hangover from too much candy and if we're not careful the sugar intake can come back to haunt us.

Dr. Robert Young with Brassfield Cosmetic and Family Dental Center said sweets can be bad for your teeth, but it's not realistic to say don't eat any of it.

Young said a couple of nights of candy is ok for both you and your kids. A couple of weeks of candy, however, is a bad idea.

The trick to enjoying all the treats without an extra trip to the dentist is brushing and flossing as soon as you're done eating candy.

"The longer the sugar sits on your teeth, the longer you're making cavities. So the best bet is go ahead and eat it, but then floss and brush to get the sugar off your teeth before you start to do a lot of damage." Young said.

Young said to follow the homework assignment he gives all his patients: brush twice a day, floss twice a day and use mouthwash twice a day.

It's also recommended to see a dentist every six months.

Young said business is starting to pick back up after people avoided going to the dentist during the height of the pandemic.