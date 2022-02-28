'They have to be listened to'| Novant Health doctor takes on Black maternal health

Reports show Black women in the U.S. are three to four times more likely to die during pregnancy or soon after compared to white women.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dr. Pam Oliver wears many hats. She’s an OB-GYN, an Executive Vice President of Novant Health, and President of The Novant Health Physician Network.

“I have the pleasure of leading our entire physician network, our ambulatory practices, our clinics, the places that you go to receive care outside of the hospital,” Oliver said.

Beyond leading the strategy and operations of Novant’s clinics, Oliver dedicated her career to taking care of women. Her newest endeavor is advocating for Black Maternal Health.

“Seeing the disparities and the outcomes between black women and white women or across any and every racial category has been disheartening given the amount of work I feel we put in, I personally put into taking care of women,” Oliver said.

Reports show Black women in the U.S. are three to four times more likely to die during pregnancy or soon after compared to white women. Dr. Oliver said access to quality care and insurance are just some of the contributing factors.

“They have to be listened to,” Oliver said. “We hear over and over again, Black women even if they are in prenatal care saying ‘I don’t think my voice was heard. I don’t think my issues were responded to.’”

She has spent the last few years working with members of Congress to find ways to improve prenatal care for women of color.

“We know that in North Carolina it is providing support to our local rural communities even where we see more of a need,” Oliver said. “We’re expanding access whether it’s through telehealth or teleconsultations for high-risk pregnancies more into those rural communities to provide access.”

Dr. Oliver said her passion for helping others along with understanding her Black History inspires her every day.

“It lets me know that I am not off the hook,” Oliver said. “There’s absolutely no reason that I can’t do more, that I can’t achieve, that I am not expected to give back to our community and drive impact given what others have accomplished before me.”