WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A five-year, $2.53 million grant from the National Institute on Aging will give Wake Forest Baptist Health researchers a leg up in defining early indicators of Alzheimer’s disease.

The study will look at the way microscopic tubes in the brain deteriorate over time, a potential early indicator of Alzheimer’s.

“Microtubules are message carriers within neurons that are very tightly bundled in a healthy brain,” said Kiran Solingapuram Sai, Ph.D.

To read more about the study and how it's being funded, click here for the full story on the Triad Business Journal.

