CORNELIUS, N.C. — Charlotte-based Atrium Health is planning a $147.1 million hospital near Lake Norman,

The 160,000-square-foot facility would operate as an extension of Atrium's University City location. It would be at the southwest corner of Westmoreland Road and N.C. Highway 21 in Cornelius, which is on the east side of Lake Norman, about 65 miles southwest of Winston-Salem.

Plans call for 30 acute-care beds — 20 medical/surgical, six labor and delivery and four intensive care.

