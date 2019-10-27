WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Anyone who ever wanted the ability to track in real time the spread of common illnesses in his or her immediate area was on to something.

So thought the experts at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

The Winston-Salem-based health system launched a newly redesigned app this week, available both on Apple and Android devices.

The Sneez app itself isn’t new, but it has been retooled to reflect diagnoses from Wake Forest Baptist’s primary and urgent care practices in the region.

