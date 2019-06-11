WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Still stopping just short of calling it a merger, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health pulled the white sheet from over the easel Monday on what the combined health systems will look like once joined.

The respective Winston-Salem and Charlotte-based health systems have been engaged since the spring on ways to pair their respective capabilities to better provide for the more than 7 million patients within their dual footprint.

A “strategic combination” plan announced today includes a new tower in Winston-Salem to house an updated emergency department, operating rooms and intensive care unit, as well as establishing a new eye institute at nearby Innovation Quarter.

