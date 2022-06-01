'It's pretty much all hands on deck' | Guilford and Forsyth EMS crews receive assistance

Help arrived for Guilford and Forsyth Counties Emergency Services. Each agency got three additional ambulances and six crew members.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Both Forsyth and Guilford Counties Emergency Services will have extra crews on the roads to help with the high call volumes. This additional help is coming from the state.

Both departments said it comes at a critical time.

"People are tired, it's been such a long road," Deputy Public Information Officer for Guilford County Emergency Services Scott Muthersbaugh said.

Some much needed help has arrived in the Triad.

"Our call volume has gone up. I looked at some comparisons between November and the past couple of weeks, and we've seen about a 10% increase in call volume, which is notable, but not massive, but at the same time we really experienced a lot of staff shortages," Muthersbaugh said.

Guilford County Emergency Services reports staffing is down 20% to 25%.

They will have three extra ambulance crews to help out for at least the next two weeks.

They aren't the only ones. In Forsyth County, EMS crews are feeling the impacts from the increased call volume.

"Our crews live in these trucks, on a super busy day they carry a cooler, snacks, and they are pretty much in that truck from the time they come in, to the time their shift ends," Battalion Chief of Operations for Forsyth county Shane Moore said.

"It's relentless," Chief of Emergency Services in Forsyth County Daren Ziglar said. "That's the best word for it, restlessness. They get no break."

Ziglar said the high call volume and staffing shortages, could mean people in the office have to work out in the field.

"Everybody runs calls at times, if they hold a credential, they run calls," Ziglar said.