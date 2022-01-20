Triad hospitals talk omicron variant and current hospitalizations

Triad hospitals said the omicron variant is the most dominant strain in our community and it's spreading fast.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — With COVID-19 numbers still on the rise across the state, many are wondering if the winter weather and isolation may have helped stop the spread? Local health experts explain.

The fast spread of omicron has led to a quick rise in hospital patients, but there is some good news.

"The good news is the curves seem to be going down in terms of numbers of new infections," Dr. John Sanders with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said. "It's not clear yet whether that's because we have hit the peak and are starting to come down or whether that's the advantage of having a snow break. Certainly having isolated from the snow would stop us from testing and hopefully the spread of infection."

Dr. Cynthia Snider with Cone Health agrees.

"We know the weather kept people from going to work, going to school, and I think because of the weather patterns some school districts have said we want your kids to stay home and to distance-learning, and that is actually probably a good thing, it can break transmission," Snider said.

Still, Snider said don't make the mistake of letting your guard down.

"Any illness that takes you out of work right for a minimum of a week, that is considered serious," Snider said.

She is hopeful if people continue to protect themselves, there might be some more good news around the corner.