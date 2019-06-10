GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2019 Triad Light The Night Walk took place in Greensboro Saturday night. The event was held at Jaycee Park and was emceed by WFMY News 2's very own Tracey Mccain.

Hundreds of attendees, families, walked alongside corporate sponsors with illuminated lanterns in honor of a survivor or a lost loved one who lost their battle to cancer.

The walk helps raise money for the cure and treatment of all blood cancers including leukemia and lymphoma.

Before today's walk, the event raised $400,000 for cancer research.

