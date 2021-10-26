Triad parents share mixed feelings about COVID-19 vaccines and kids

Final approval from the CDC could come as early as next week. This would be for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5- to 11-year-olds.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Pfizer vaccine for kids is a step closer to becoming reality. FDA advisers endorsed Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11-years-old.

The FDA still needs to vote on Wednesday and the CDC still needs to sign off.

Now the question is, if covid shots for kids in that age range get approved, how will families feel about it.

"We can't wait to get the children vaccinated," one grandmother Vicki Spira said.

"I just don't feel comfortable with it for my children," mother Amanda Buchanan said.

Spira and her grandchildren are ready for the FDA to approve vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11-years-old.

"We can't wait so we can do more things all together and feel safe," Spira said.

Her grandsons are 6 and 11-years-old, fitting right into the category.

"I think for a lot of people it's going to be more complicated and I understand that because it's your children," Spira said.

For Buchanan, her son is only three so he wouldn't be eligible. She said she wouldn't feel comfortable even if he was.

"I think for children, our bodies are meant to fight these and if we treat them right they'll do what they are designed to do," Buchanan said

Stacy Dalpoas is a clinical pharmacy outcomes manager for Novant Health.

She said the efficacy rate is above 90% which is a number she said parents should feel comfortable with.

"Parents should feel comfortable in the fact that the vaccine data both from a safety and effectiveness perspective that we are seeing in children age 5-11 is the same as we've been seeing in those older than 11 for almost a year now, Dalpoas said.

Dalpoas also said once this group is eligible, she hopes we will turn back in the right direction when it comes to fighting this deadly virus.