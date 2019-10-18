GREENSBORO, N.C. — Novant Health and Tyto Care have partnered to offer North Carolina patients 24/7 access to medical attention.

TytoHome is a handheld device that lets patients get a medical exam from the comfort of their home.

Through an app, individuals can collect and send information to Novant Health professionals. A healthcare provider guides app users through the exam.

TytoHome captures high-quality digital sounds from the heart and lungs. It can also share heart rate and body temperature information with healthcare providers via bluetooth.

Through these virtual visits, patients can diagnose common conditions such as ear infections, sore throat, cold, flu and other ailments.

The device will be for sale throughout North Carolina later this fall, or you can join the waitlist to purchase your own TytoHome.