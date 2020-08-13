Upcoming school year to be a test for all involved

Novant Health doctors say it's important to pay attention to your child's mental health as well as your own.

This school year will be a trial and error process for everyone, parents students, and educators.

As important as it is to make sure your child is successfully learning, Novant Health doctors say it's also important to pay attention to their mental health, and your own.

Therapist Jaren Doby says parents should talk with other parents. He adds the easiest way to stay mentally healthy is to simply talk through problems and concerns.

He says it's also important to talk with your kids and not to assume everything can work itself out, or that a child will go through this upcoming year with little stress because they're learning remotely. This is something that applies to all ages.

“We cannot assume that just because a child is a teenager or college-age or even elementary or middle school age that they aren't experiencing things based on their age or level of maturity. This is unknown territory and we have to make sure we are bonding together during this time to make sure that everyone is able to handle the situation well,” Jaron Dody, Novant Health Therapist said.

Doby adds if you're child is on an A-B day schedule, it's a good idea to start practicing now what could be expected in the classroom.