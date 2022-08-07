Male contraceptive development critical since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, UW doctor says

Dr. Stephanie Page is leading a new study on a topical gel that stops sperm production without reducing sex drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Women have been using them for decades. Now, with changes to abortion rights, researchers say there is renewed interest in contraceptives for men.

Though there's a pill, a patch, a shot, intrauterine devices and foams, the options for male contraceptives are slim. Dr. Stephanie Page, a professor of endocrinology at UW Medicine, is hoping to change that.

"Men only have the condom and vasectomy, really, as their contraceptive methods. So they don't have very many choices," Page said.

Page has been researching male contraceptives for 20 years and was drawn to the program at UW.

"The University of Washington has been at the forefront of male contraceptive research for over 50 years," Page said.

Page led a 2018 study in a male birth control pill that was deemed safe, with few side effects. The pill used hormones to stop sperm production, only for as long as the pill is taken.

"Hormonal methods for men work very similarly to hormonal contraception for women. In this case, we're using testosterone instead of estrogen," Page said.

Interest among men and couples has been high, according to Page, who said contraceptive development is critical since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"We think that by improving the menu of options for men, men will be more engaged with contraception. And with Roe, this is more important than ever," Page said.

Page is currently researching a topical gel for men that would be applied on the shoulder that would work similarly to a male birth control pill. She is seeking hundreds of couples to participate in 15 sites worldwide. The study is funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Population Council.

She is recruiting couples to partake in phase two of the research. Eligible couples could be compensated up to $2,600 for men and up to $840 for women.

While interest may be rising, Page said it could still take at least five to seven years before male birth control will be on the market.