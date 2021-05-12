Vaccinations for those 14 and older set to open across local schools in the Triad

Several school districts in the area are now offering shots for those 14 and older as well as others in the community.

In an effort to get more people and age groups vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, several area schools in the triad are hosting clinics to vaccinate those 14 and up. In addition, the clinics are also open to the public in most cases.

Guilford County Schools

According to a release, Guilford County Schools has partnered with Cone Health and the Guilford County Division of Public Health to bring COVID-19 vaccines into communities across Guilford County.

The very first clinic will take place on Friday, May 14 at Andrews High from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other clinics will follow at the same time on May 18th, 19th, and 21st at High Point Central, Southwest, and Ragsdale High respectively.

The clinics will be in partnership with Cone Health and will also be open to the community and students 14 years and older with parent permission. To register, families can call 336-890-1188.

On May 22nd, Andrews High will host another COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This particular clinic will be in partnership with the Guilford County Division of Public Health. To register for the clinic go to www.GuilfordVaccination.com or call 336-641-7944.

“We are proud to partner with Cone Health and the Guilford County Division of Public Health on this effort,” says Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “We know transportation can be a barrier for some, especially in our more rural locations, so this is one way we can make it easier for our community to have access to COVID-19 vaccines and bring us closer to the end of this pandemic.”

Guilford County Schools say students under the age of 18 will need a signed permission slip, available from their schools. More information for these clinics can be found here and here.

Rockingham County Schools

Vaccinations are also set to be giving out at four high schools in Rockingham County for those 14 and above and others in the community. Those schools hosting clinics are Dalton McMichael High School, Reidsville High School, Morehead High School, and Rockingham High School. The first clinic is scheduled for May 14.

"The vaccine clinic at each RCS school will be held between 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. on the assigned dates. IDs are not required. We hope our students and families will take advantage of this and other opportunities offered in our community to protect their child and loved ones from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated," a Facebook post from RCS read in part.

For more information on the clinics click here.