A listeria outbreak has prompted a recall of ready-to-eat Vietnamese pork rolls shipped nationwide from Houston company Long Phung Food Products, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Four people from four states have been infected with listeria after consuming the company's pork patty rolls manufactured between May 21 and November 16 and labeled with the number "EST. 13561," the CDC says. Those four have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

Listeria is estimated to be the third leading cause of death from food poisoning in the United States, according to the CDC .

Usually, people infected have reported symptoms around one to four weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria. Some, however, have reported symptoms starting as late as 70 days after exposure or as early as the same day of exposure.

Pregnant women and their newborns are much more likely to get a Listeria infection, which is called listeriosis. Pregnant women are 10 times more likely to get a Listeria infection, which can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and pre-term labor, the CDC says.

The illness has affected people in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee and Michigan, however, there is a concern by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service that families and businesses may have stored frozen products. The full list can be found on its website .

Consumers are urged by the CDC to return any recalled pork products to the store for a refund or simply throw them away, even if the product was eaten and no one got sick. If you're unsure if the pork product you brought is recalled, the CDC says to ask the place where you purchased it or throw it away.

The CDC also says to wash and sanitize the areas where the recalled pork products were stored.

