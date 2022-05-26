Virginia health officials report first presumed monkeypox case in state

The Virginia Department of Health said the patient is a woman from Northern Virginia who recently traveled to an African country where the disease is known to occur.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia health officials announced the first presumed monkeypox case in the state Thursday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the patient is a woman from Northern Virginia who recently traveled to an African country. Monkeypox is known to circulate there.

Officials said she wasn't infectious while traveling, and didn't need to be hospitalized. She's been isolating at home since getting sick.

The initial test was taken at the Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services. Its results will be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States. The patient is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public,” said Virginia Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “Transmission requires close contact with someone with symptomatic monkeypox, and this virus has not shown the ability to spread rapidly in the general population.

What you need to know about monkeypox

According to VDH, monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that's transmitted when someone has close contact with an infected person or animal. The disease spreads with prolonged close contact or direct contact with body fluids, or contact with contaminated materials like clothing.

Illness typically starts with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swelling of the lymph nodes. After a few days, a specific type of rash appears, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.

Symptoms generally appear seven to 14 days after being exposed, and clear up within two to four weeks for most people.

People who are sick and have symptoms consistent with monkeypox are encouraged to seek medical care from their healthcare provider, especially if they're in the following groups: