Wake Forest Baptist Health updates visitation policy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health updated its visitation policy on Tuesday.

The hospital system says two healthy visitors may now stay with hospitalized adult patients as long as they wish between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Overnight stays and switching between family members and visitors are not permitted.

For adult emergency department patients, no family members or visitors are allowed in adult emergency waiting rooms.

Only one healthy visitor may accompany adult patients in the emergency department treatment space.

For expectant mothers, one healthy visitor is permitted for the expectant mother's entire stay. One labor coach is allowed from the time the mother is admitted until the completion of delivery recovery.

A labor coach is not permitted for mothers delivering their baby by C-section.