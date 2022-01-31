Spotting the warning signs of suicide

A mental health expert explains warning signs of suicide and some protective factors to help prevent it.

She had ties to the Triad as she was a Wake Forest University School of Law and School of Business alumna and Law Board of Visitor member.

"It strikes me too that someone who appeared to be so put together and had a title that related to beauty. You know in death, it was something that was so not beautiful," Dr. Nannette Funderburk, a psychotherapist, said, "I think we want to be picture-perfect, but nothing is perfect."

Dr. Funderburk said it's hard to tell if someone is struggling with thoughts of suicide.

"There are times that we see a small red flag, and we dismiss them. If you think a small red flag, go ahead and check in on a person." Dr. Funderburk said.

It's so important to check in on people. She said it's ok to ask someone if they're having thoughts of harming themselves and that it will not put that idea in their head.

"If they're not thinking that already, just asking the question is not going to plant that in there," Dr. Funderburk said.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, here are some warning signs of suicide:

Someone talks about wanting to die

Being a burden to others

Feeling empty, sad, anxious, agitated, or having no reason to live

Changes in behavior like withdrawing, giving away items, having extreme mood swings, eating or sleeping more or less, and substance abuse

Dr. Funderburk said there are many protective factors like having family or friends that you can completely trust and connect to, pets, or have the belief that suicide isn't an appropriate thing to do.