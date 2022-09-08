'We give people the training to help save a life and help inspire hope.' | Mental health nonprofit offering free suicide prevention training

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Confronting someone who you think maybe having suicidal thoughts can be a difficult task. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and a Guilford County mental health nonprofit is providing others with the skills needed to help save lives.



This month, The Kellin Foundation is offering two free QPR Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper training sessions to anyone in the community. QPR stands for question, persuade, and refer. Three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.



“So similar to CPR, it's a lifesaving training,” Alexandra Espitia, the Community Education and Outreach Team Lead, said. “We give people the training to help save a life and help inspire hope. With each person that we train, we hope they have that takeaway, that they can use the skills to learn to help others to show them that it doesn't have to be this way, that there are other options, that there's always going to be hope."