Weight loss drugs: Is Wegovy or Ozempic right for you?

Health experts say it's important that patients understand the goal of these types of drugs currently on the market who they are indicated for.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viral weight loss trend is being blamed for a shortage of diabetic drugs. Celebrities and influencers are using drugs like Ozempic to help with weight loss. The injectable drug improves blood sugar and heart function, but it also suppresses appetite.

Dr. Jessica Bartfield works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's Weight Management Center. She said it's important that patients understand the goal of these types of drugs currently on the market.

“I think one of the most important aspects of this is the differences in which medications are approved for Type 2 Diabetes treatment, and which medications are approved for weight management and therefore who are the best candidates to utilize these medications," Dr. Bartfield said.

Dr. Bartfield said a lower dose under the brand name Ozempic is approved for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes, while a higher dose under the brand name Wegovy is approved for weight loss management.

“So, patients who do not have a diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes but could benefit from this medication as a part of their treatment plan for weight management, should be utilizing that dose, not the lower dose kind.”