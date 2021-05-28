Infectious disease experts use something called the Swiss Cheese Model to explain how people get infected with a virus.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What does Swiss cheese have to do with COVID-19?

Infectious disease experts actually use something called the Swiss Cheese Model to show how different layers of protection, keep us from getting a virus. Think of each layer as a piece of Swiss Cheese - it's not perfect, it has holes. when you stack the pieces on top of each other, the holes don't always line up, creating a barrier.

"What you want is the virus as it goes through the little holes in the cheese not to make it to the other side because that would signify an infection so the more layers you have a Swiss cheese in between the more likely you're not going to get through," Dr. Christopher Ohl said.

So what slices of layers do we have to protect ourselves from COVID infection? Dr. Ohl says our strongest slice of cheese is the vaccine. After that, it's wearing a mask. Slices three and four are social distancing and washing your hands. The fewer slices, the more likely you are to get sick.

"So when the unvaccinated population abandons masks now you're missing two pieces of Swiss cheese and you're probably also not social distancing which means that you're going to get COVID," Dr. Ohl said.