GREENSBORO, N.C. — Plain and simple, the coronavirus symptoms are difficult to differentiate from a common cold or allergies.

With a legendary allergy season on the horizon, people have asked for a clear definition of coronavirus symptoms, specifically the dry cough.

"In the most simple terms, a dry cough is when you're not producing any flem or not coughing anything up. It's just dry!" Tamieka Howell M.D., a family physician in the Triad said.

Dr. Howell said the symptoms of coronavirus are shared with the common cold and allergies. This is why using the other symptoms of fever and shortness of breath the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services describes can be helpful in pinpointing whether or not you need to check in with your doctor.

"There really isn't a way to discern the difference," Dr. Howell said, "Ask yourself, big picture, what's going on?"

