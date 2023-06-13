What is eclampsia? How rare is the disorder?

Eclampsia, a development from preeclampsia, is caused by high blood pressure putting pressure on your blood vessels.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After an autopsy revealed Olympian Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth possibly linked to eclampsia, it's led to many questions surrounding the condition.

Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant at the time of her death, according to the report from the medical examiner in Orlando, Florida. Possible complications included respiratory distress and eclampsia.

Eclampsia is when a person with preeclampsia develops seizures during pregnancy, according to the Cleveland Clinic, which notes that in some cases the seizes can lead to a stroke or death.

The condition can occur after the 20th week of pregnancy, and the Cleveland Clinic adds it's rare and impacts less than 3% of people with preeclampsia. And sometimes, it can happen without signs of preeclampsia. Eclampsia requires immediate emergency medical care. In most cases, preeclampsia is managed before it progresses to eclampsia.

Eclampsia, a development from preeclampsia, is caused by high blood pressure putting pressure on your blood vessels. The swelling in the person's brain could lead to seizures.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded in early May to a home in the area “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.” She was later identified as Frentorish "Tori" Bowie. The toxicology reports were negative and listed bipolar disorder in her medical history.

Warning signs of eclampsia include severe headaches, difficulty breathing, nausea or vomiting, trouble urinating or not urinating often, abdominal pain, blurred vision and swelling of the hands, face or ankles, the Cleveland Clinic lists. Symptoms include seizures, severe distress or confusion and losing consciousness.

The best treatment for eclampsia is giving birth, the Cleveland Clinic says.