What is RSV and why are hospitals seeing more cases in kids this summer?

A health official with Cone Health says he believes it's because of loosened COVID-19 restrictions a couple of months ago.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hospitals nationwide and right here in the Triad aren't just seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, they're also seeing more RSV cases in young children.

RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common respiratory infection with similar symptoms to COVID-19. Both can cause difficulty breathing, fever, and cough.

RSV causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract, according to Mayo Clinic. Most children will get RSV by the age of two, but it can also infect adults. RSV usually mimics a common cold in older, healthy children and adults, but it can cause severe infection in some people who are immuno-compromised and babies 12 months and younger.

So, how can you tell the difference between COVID-19 and RSV?

"RSV is probably a little more likely to cause wheezing or like you get with an asthma attack. That's commonly what we see. And COVID doesn't necessarily do that as much," said Dr. Mike Cinomon who is the Medical Director for Cone Health's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Dr. Cinoman believes more cases of RSV in children are happening now because of loosened COVID-19 restrictions a couple of months ago. He says RSV has always been traditionally a wintertime virus.

"People were starting to get vaccinated and people started to mingle together more and be out more without masks and presumably took their children out. It just developed," said Cinoman.

One Greensboro parent says both of her kids under the age of three had RSV a month ago.

"We just basically at night listened to their breathing. With the five-month-old, we had to wake up and give her saline and also use the nose sucker on her nose several times a night because she's not able to clear it herself," said Nicole Rafferty.

Dr. Cinoman says those with milder symptoms can experience them anywhere from three to five days. Those who develop severe cases show symptoms for as long as a week or two.