Omicron variant now in United States, what you need to know

Health officials answer questions about the omicron variant.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has reached the United States.

The person who contracted this strain is said to be a fully vaccinated individual who just recently traveled to South Africa. They are in California self-quarantining with mild symptoms.

The omicron variant was classified by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern on November 26th. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are saying it may spread more easily than any of the other variants, including the Delta variant.

There are lots of questions about this new variant, WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke to health professionals and has some answers.

Question 1: How soon before we see the virus in North Carolina?

Forsyth County Health Director, Dr. Joshua Swift said it's still too early to tell where the cases are and how it will impact people. "But it wouldn’t surprise me if we are seeing it out in California, that eventually, we will have cases here in North Carolina”, Dr. Swift said.

Question 2: Is omicron more deadly than other variants?

Answer: We just don’t know yet. It’s too early to tell just how transmissible and how lethal this new variant is.

Question 3: Is there a specific vaccine that can protect us better than others against omicron?

The CDC says breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are expected to happen but vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness.

Dr. Anthony Fauci explains: “when you get a high enough level of antibodies, and it’s not only antibodies, it’s other elements of the immune response, particularly when you booster you get a level so high that even if the mutations of various variants diminish that level of protection, you are still within the range of some degree of protection and that’s usually most manifested in protection against severe disease that leads to hospitalization.”

Question 4: Why does this virus keep mutating and when will it stop?

Health professionals said that all viruses mutate. The CDC explains that a virus constantly changes and adapts which results in new variants of the virus. Forsyth County Health Director, Dr. Joshua Swift said breakthrough cases happen, but most of the cases are unvaccinated people.

"As long as there is a large proportion of people unvaccinated, the virus is going to have room to grow and mutate. So that’s why we are encouraging people to get their boosters and get their first and second shot if they haven’t already”, Dr. Swift said.

Question 5: How do we protect ourselves and fight this new variant?

It’s the same prevention methods we’ve been taking this entire pandemic. Health professionals urge people to get vaccinated as well as the booster shot if eligible. Wear a mask if you aren’t fully vaccinated, stay 6 feet from others, avoid large crowds and areas that aren’t well ventilated, wash your hands often, and get tested to avoid spreading the virus.

Dr. Joshua Swift said, "we have to live with this but try and take those precautions to try and keep you and your loved ones safer”.

Question 6: Do we need to respond differently to detect omicron?

Dr. David Wall, Professor of infectious diseases for UNC Health said testing strategies don't have to change much. "The PCR has picked this up in fact there’s a characteristic of some of the PCRs with a signal that indicates if it could be Omicron even before sequencing. That can be very important for sentinel purposes knowing whether or not it’s here.”

On the CDC’s website, there is a COVID-19 County Check that shows community transmission levels and masking guidance by county. In Guilford County, the check says community transmission is substantial transmission and even though the mask mandate has been lifted, the CDC recommends that everyone still wear a mask inside.