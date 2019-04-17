CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been a spike in strep throat as the wait continues for flu season to finally end.

For this week's What's Going Around, let's start just outside of uptown at Novant Health Elizabeth Pediatrics.

Doctors are treating more and more strep throat cases this week as well as ear infections and upper respiratory infections.

Issued caused by seasonal allergies, things like sinusitis and pink eye, are also surging at this office.

At Novant Health Salisbury Urgent Care, doctors are seeing an increase of injuries like sprains and cuts, all related to outdoor activities. That's typical this time of year when the weather warms up.

Also in line with this time of year, cases of the flu are fading away while cases of strep throat are increasing.

In the South Park area, allergies, congestion, and viral upper respiratory infections top the list at Novant Health Hallmark Care.

Allergies are also a concern in Waverly and, something perhaps a little unexpected, the office at Novant Health Waverly Pediatrics and Internal Medicine is reporting a rise in patients with type 2 diabetes.

One of the doctors there says too much fast food could be the cause -- so what's the solution? Healthier food -- it's that simple.

That's what's going around this week.

