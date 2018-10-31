TAMPA, Fla.— A Florida women went on her honeymoon in Central America and came back with more than just memories.

Doctors at Memorial Hospital of Tampa said they discovered a human botfly larva living under the 36-year-old woman’s skin, according to a report published in the Journal of Investigative Medicine.

Seeing the human botfly in the United States is rare. The insect is more commonly found in the tropics.

The woman said she visited a doctor for the hard, itchy bump the maggot left on her groin, but antibiotics didn’t work. She then went to another doctor before a surgeon at Tampa Memorial Hospital removed the maggot, according to the journal.

The woman’s lesion healed completely after the larva was taken out.

