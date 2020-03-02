GREENSBORO, N.C. — They called it the 'Amazing Race,' but all the nurses taking part in Monday's training event felt like a winner.

“It’s gorgeous. It’s beautiful. I love all of the natural light," said Kim Richey, a lactation consultant, "It’s so much more spacious. I’m going to be really happy to work here!"

By the end of February, all inpatient services from Women's Hospital will be moved to its new $100 million facility. The people who work there, however, first need to get used to their new surroundings. Instead of a typical tour, nurses and nurse practitioners took part in a scavenger hunt to help them explore their new home.

“We want to make sure they feel comfortable in this space and that they know how to navigate seamlessly, not only within the Women’s and Children’s Center but also to Moses Cone," said Jennifer Fencl, Director of Nursing Practice and Education at Cone Health.

The nurses learned where everything they would need on a daily basis is located - from the cafeteria and bathrooms to bedsheets and band-aids.

"It’s been a lot of fun. They’ve split us up into teams, and I’m team blue. And they’ve given us a scavenger hunt and we’re trying to see which team is going to win," Richey said.

The scavenger hunt wasn't without its challenges. Fencl purposefully added a few twists in the activities to mimic scenarios nurses might encounter in the first few weeks after the move.

“Nothing to get them too off their game, but we did want it to be interactive and engaging, so we wanted to throw some fun in," Fencl said.

Women's Hospital Amazing Race

The new Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital opens February 23, 2020. The facility, two years into construction, is an addition to the current Moses Cone Hospital location. It will accessible by the Northwood Avenue entrance.

