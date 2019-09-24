GREENSBORO, N.C. — You have a chance to help fight breast cancer while inspiring, empowering those in their own journey and cheering on those who’ve survived it.

The Women’s Only 5K is Saturday, October 5 in Greensboro. The walk marks the 27th Women’s Only 5K Walk and Run in Greensboro. It is truly an emotional and inspiring event which rallies around all women.

Money raised from the event helps women in the Triad with early detection and also as they battle breast cancer providing them with the necessary resources.

So make sure you join the WFMY News 2 crew on Saturday, October 5 at the Women’s Only 5K.

Find out more, Women's Only 5K

RELATED: Why You SHOULD Touch Your ‘LEMONS’

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Why You Need To Be Concerned About Prostate Cancer

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: The Far Reaching Impact Of Suicide

RELATED: 2 Your Well Being: A Look at the Latest Trends in Labor and Childbirth

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Back To School Checkups & Vaccines

RELATED: 2 Your Well Being: 3 Steps To A Successful School Year

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Asthma Can Be Deadly If You Don't Know How To Manage It