SAN DIEGO — The world’s smallest surviving baby was born in San Diego at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital, it was announced Wednesday. The little girl was delivered in December 2018 weighing just 8 ounces – roughly the same weight as a large apple. According to the hospital, she was born a full three months early by emergency cesarean section.

The micro-preemie who is being called “Saybie” was born at only 23 weeks and three days gestation. She is the world’s smallest baby to every survive according to the official Tiniest Baby Registry.

The hospital says Saybie was “she was small and fragile and could fit in the palm of the hands of her care team.” Doctors at Mary Birch said the preterm birth was necessary because Saybie was found to not be gaining weight and her mother’s life was at immediate risk.

According to the hospital, Saybie went home in mid-May following an almost five-month stay at Mary Birch – California's largest maternity hospital. She now weighs a healthy five pounds.

Further details on Saybie and her family were kept private. Sharp Healthcare included this statement with information released on the baby:

"Sharp HealthCare respects the privacy of its patients and families. While Saybie's family gave their permission to share her story, they wish to remain anonymous so they can focus on caring for their new daughter."

The hospital also shared the following video of Saybie’s miraculous journey: