The drive-thru will be held at the Yadkinville United Method Church on 204 West Main Street in Yadkinville on April 15.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — The Yadkin County Public Health Department will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru event Thursday, April 15 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The drive-thru event will be held at the Yadkinville United Method Church on 204 West Main Street in Yadkinville. Those who plan to come are asked to access the drive-thru event via Monroe Street from Main Street and not arrive before 3:30 p.m.

The Yadkin County Public Health Department will be giving 100 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at the drive-thru and it will be first come first serve, according to a release.

Those getting their first dose of Pfizer will need to return to a 2nd drive-thru event on Thursday, May 6th between 4 pm - 6 pm.