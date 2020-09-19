Young Sacramento girl with Down syndrome gets groundbreaking surgery to repair holes in her heart

Pediatric cardiologist and surgeons with Sutter Medical Center traveled to Brazil to learn how to perform a less-invasive surgery.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Her smile, energy and laugh warms your heart.

Ariel Hernandez, a little girl with Down syndrome is inspiring others every day on her Instagram page, The Amazing Ariel.

Ariel is a twin. Her mom, Kristal, didn't know Ariel had Down syndrome until she was born. Ariel had to be treated in the NICU and that's when Kristal found out Ariel had holes in her heart.

Dr. James Hill, a pediatric cardiologist with Sutter Medical Center, and other doctors travelled to Brazil to learn a life-changing technique used to operate on Ariel's heart.

"Traditionally they would go through the center through the breastbone, so you would have a large scar. The surgeons that work here at Sutter went to Brazil. They've been doing this for years, trying to hide [scars]. So our surgeons went to Brazil to learn the techniques," Dr. Hill said.

Dr. Hill has gotten to know Ariel very well over the past couple of years.

"She's very happy all the time. She claps a lot," Dr. Hill said.

Surgeons had to stop Ariel's heart to operate, but they did it in a less invasive way, Hill said.

She is one of the first children in the United States to have this groundbreaking surgery done with the team at Sutter.

"It's a huge weight lifted off our shoulders. It's almost like life can begin now that we are not waiting on anything and we know that her heart is going to be as strong as it can be," said her mom Kristal.

Now Ariel has more pep in her step. She is unapologetically her amazing self and she never stops smiling, even when she just wrapped up surgery. Ariel, who also models, will be featured in a Walmart advertisement for the Christmas toy catalog.

This type of surgery will be invaluable for other families who have children with down syndrome, as her heart defect is common.