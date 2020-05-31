Want to help? Organizations looking for and offering support after Minneapolis unrest

MINNEAPOLIS — Following riots and protests throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, organizations and churches are coming together to coordinate cleanup efforts and collect food and supplies for the community.
Here's a list of ways to donate and serve to the community, or receive food and other supplies:
Food and Supply Needs
- Central Neighborhood Development Organization (CANDO) Is accepting donation drop-offs at 3715 Chicago Ave. For more information, please call 612-824-1333.
- Hunger Solutions has a map showing food shelf locations and hours across all of Minneapolis.
- Loaves & Fishes: This organization serves free, healthy meals to Minnesotans in need. Several locations are offering meals to the community. Click here to find a location near you.
- Minneapolis Public Schools: Daily food box pick-up will start at Longfellow Park Monday, June 1. Free weekly food boxes will be available for pick-up at this site (3435 36th Avenue South) Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. Click here for more information.
- Pimento Jamaican Kitchen: 2524 Nicollet Ave S. The business is accepting donations for those on the front lines. All are asked to bring food, masks, medical supplies, and toiletries before curfew.
- People & Pets Together: 3745 Bloomington Ave, Minneapolis. They are looking for donations to help families in south Minneapolis feed and care for their pets. People looking to donate pet food or cat litter can use the drop-box in the parking lot behind the People & Pets Together pet food shelf.
Monetary Needs
- The Lake Street Council: 919 E Lake Street. The organization is asking for donations to help small businesses and nonprofits in the Lake Street community to help them rebuild their storefronts. Donations can be made on their website.
- 700 Block of Park & Lake Street: A GoFundMe has been set up to help the businesses located on this block.
- Neighbors United Funding Collaborative: Is looking for donations to help small businesses and nonprofits rebuild. Donate here.
Volunteer Needs
- Pow Wow Grounds: 1414 E Franklin Ave., Minneapolis. They are looking for volunteers to sign up to help this week with dinners and breakfasts. Monetary donations can be made through PayPal angelswann2021@gmail.com or in person with cash.
- Pop-up Food Pantries: North Minneapolis (Corner of Emerson and Broadway at US Bank Parking lot) Saint Paul (corner of Central and Lexington) Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Organizer Shay Webbie said donations have been flooding in to the drop-off site on the corner of Central and Lexington in St. Paul. But they need help storing and transporting donations. "This is not a one day, two day issue. This will go on for quite some time," said Webbie, in a video. Webbie said they need storage, drivers/trucks & volunteers. If you can help, contact shaycaresinfo@gmail.com.
Donation Events
- Monday, June 1 from now until 2 p.m. and Tuesday, June 2 starting at 11 a.m.
Sanctuary Covenant Church (2108 Aldrich Ave. N., Minneapolis)
Collecting supplies with a high demand for toilet paper, diapers, formula, cleaning products and more. They will be taking donations today (Monday) until 2 p.m. and tomorrow (Tuesday) starting at 11 a.m. They are also looking for financial donations: https://sanctuarycov.org/give/.
- Wednesday, June 3 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. (families can pick up 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.)
MTS Secondary/MTCS District Offices (2872 26th Ave South, Minneapolis)
Support local families and students who have lack of access to stores to meet their basic needs. They are requesting the following donations: non-perishable food (rice, beans, PB&J, bread, cereal, snacks, canned food/soups, oatmeal, pasta and sauce), hygiene products (toothpaste/brushes, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, body wash, toilet paper), laundry detergent, diapers, wipes, formula.
No Longer Needing Donations
- Touchstone Mental Health: The organization received an overwhelming amount of donations from the community, so they are no longer accepting donations. The organization said it will be distributing any remaining food they have to residents and clients over the next few weeks. The organization has also asked for help redistributing supplies to the community.
- Minneapolis Public Schools: They are no longer able to the manage accepting and distributing donations. Donations are being distributed to local community partners.
Have a community need or resource you want added? Email community@kare11.com.
You can also visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website to find out more.