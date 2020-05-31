Want to help? Organizations looking for and offering support after Minneapolis unrest

Here's a list of organizations and churches looking for donations or offering help in the Twin Cities community.

MINNEAPOLIS — Following riots and protests throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, organizations and churches are coming together to coordinate cleanup efforts and collect food and supplies for the community.

Here's a list of ways to donate and serve to the community, or receive food and other supplies:

Food and Supply Needs

Monetary Needs

Volunteer Needs

Pow Wow Grounds : 1414 E Franklin Ave., Minneapolis. They are looking for volunteers to sign up to help this week with dinners and breakfasts. Monetary donations can be made through PayPal angelswann2021@gmail.com or in person with cash.

: 1414 E Franklin Ave., Minneapolis. They are looking for volunteers to sign up to help this week with dinners and breakfasts. Monetary donations can be made through PayPal angelswann2021@gmail.com or in person with cash. Pop-up Food Pantries : North Minneapolis (Corner of Emerson and Broadway at US Bank Parking lot) Saint Paul (corner of Central and Lexington) Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Organizer Shay Webbie said donations have been flooding in to the drop-off site on the corner of Central and Lexington in St. Paul. But they need help storing and transporting donations. "This is not a one day, two day issue. This will go on for quite some time," said Webbie, in a video. Webbie said they need storage, drivers/trucks & volunteers. If you can help, contact shaycaresinfo@gmail.com.

Donation Events

Monday, June 1 from now until 2 p.m. and Tuesday, June 2 starting at 11 a.m.

Sanctuary Covenant Church ( 2108 Aldrich Ave. N., Minneapolis)

Collecting supplies with a high demand for toilet paper, diapers, formula, cleaning products and more. They will be taking donations today (Monday) until 2 p.m. and tomorrow (Tuesday) starting at 11 a.m. They are also looking for financial donations: https://sanctuarycov.org/give/.

Collecting supplies with a high demand for toilet paper, diapers, formula, cleaning products and more. They will be taking donations today (Monday) until 2 p.m. and tomorrow (Tuesday) starting at 11 a.m. They are also looking for financial donations: https://sanctuarycov.org/give/. Wednesday, June 3 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. (families can pick up 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

MTS Secondary/MTCS District Offices (2872 26th Ave South, Minneapolis)

Support local families and students who have lack of access to stores to meet their basic needs. They are requesting the following donations: non-perishable food (rice, beans, PB&J, bread, cereal, snacks, canned food/soups, oatmeal, pasta and sauce), hygiene products (toothpaste/brushes, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, body wash, toilet paper), laundry detergent, diapers, wipes, formula.

No Longer Needing Donations

Touchstone Mental Health : The organization received an overwhelming amount of donations from the community, so they are no longer accepting donations. The organization said it will be distributing any remaining food they have to residents and clients over the next few weeks. The organization has also asked for help redistributing supplies to the community.

: The organization received an overwhelming amount of donations from the community, so they are no longer accepting donations. The organization said it will be distributing any remaining food they have to residents and clients over the next few weeks. The organization has also asked for help redistributing supplies to the community. Minneapolis Public Schools : They are no longer able to the manage accepting and distributing donations. Donations are being distributed to local community partners.

Have a community need or resource you want added? Email community@kare11.com.