GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 33-year-old mother died after gunshots pierced a door, striking and killing her. Four years later, her family continues to beg for information about who pulled the trigger.

"Please help us, please, I beg you, please help us find the killer," said Sharon Garrison, the aunt of the killed woman.

LaToya Fountain was pronounced dead on the scene by homicide investigators on August 10, 2015, according to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans.

Fountain and her boyfriend were watching TV in the living room in Terrytown, a community just outside New Orleans, LA. Their two sons, ages 4 and 5, were playing nearby when three bullets entered the apartment's front door, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Fountain, who was born and raised in Greensboro, was visiting her boyfriend in Louisiana for the summer when she died from the gunshot wounds, her aunt Sharon Garrison said.

Her family remembers Fountain as a smart, outgoing, and compassionate person. She had ambitions of going to nursing school and raising her children.

"This chick right here was the life of the party. When she walked into the room, you knew she was there. She loved everybody, she would help a stranger, she was the most kind, giving, loving person you would ever want to meet," said Garrison.

Four years after LaToya Fountain was shot and killed, her family hopes someone will come forward with new details that will help detectives find the killer.

In 2015, investigators announced a call for information from the Atlanta, GA, area, according to Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers. But no arrests or suspects have been announced since then.

"If that was your sister, or your mother or your aunt, and somebody did that to them, wouldn't you want somebody to come forth, wouldn't you want to know what really happened?" said Garrison.

LaToya Fountain's mother, Lorraine, died in April 2019 without knowing who killed her daughter, Garrison said.

"Her mom actually went on not knowing what happened to her daughter, and that's why I'm pursuing the issue to make sure that we get justice," said Garrison. "My sister and my niece are now resting in heaven, but I still want answers."

Her two sons, now ages 8 and 9, currently live with their father in Atlanta, Garrison said.

"They're missing their mom. I know they are missing their mom, because they were all close, they did everything together," said Garrison.

Garrison said she keeps in contact with detectives about her niece's death investigation, but they have not shared the names of any suspect(s) or motive.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday for an update on the investigation.

"We need help, and we will accept any help that comes forward and finding out who did this to my niece. Any lawyers, anybody that wants to help us, maybe do this case as a pro bono case," said Garrison.

If you have any information about the shooting death of LaToya Fountain, contact Greater New Orleans Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.