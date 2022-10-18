George Padgett joined the police department after it was founded in 1991, transferring from the sheriff's office.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers of the Henry County Police Department has died, authorities said.

Senior Officer George Padgett was killed in a accident at his home on the night of Oct. 14, the department said in a social media post.

He served the Henry County community for 34 years and was set to retire in November.

"Please keep Officer Padgett’s family in your prayers," the post said. "Rest easy brother, we have the watch from here."

Visitation and funeral arrangements will be held this week.

The visitation is set for Thursday, Oct. 20 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral home is located at 2580 Hwy 42 North in McDonough.

The funeral will be held the following day on Friday, Oct. 21 at noon at Salem Baptist. The church is located at 1724 Hwy 155 North in McDonough. No graveside service will follow the funeral.

Many community members offered condolences in the comments on the police department's Facebook post, saying Padgett was a friend to all who will be missed.