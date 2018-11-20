GREENSBORO, N.C.-- With a majority of the 54 million Americans traveling for Thanksgiving driving, your road trip could end up being a nightmare.

But here are some apps you can download to make your road trip smoother.

Roadtrippers: This app is kind of like a personal assistant. It's a way to keep track of where you are going and attractions you want to hit along the way. The app also estimates how much the trip will cost gas wise and will give you ideas of interesting pit stops.

Waze:This is a community-based traffic and GPS app. It gives you turn-by-turn directions so you know where to go, but other users can also warn you of upcoming crashes, traffic jams, and detours. That way you can avoid those routes and get to your destination on time.It can also let you know if a police officer is up ahead so you can pump the breaks.

GasBuddy: This is also a crowd sourced app. It asks people to enter prices they pay at the pump.

The app then lists gas stations in your area with the lowest price.

Hotel Tonight: Too tired to keep driving? This app allows you to find a hotel room at a deep discount. Many hotels try to fill up their last minute rooms by dropping the prices. Some rooms are discounted as much as 50 percent.

iHeartRadio: What's a road trip without music? With this app you can tap into some of the best live, local radio stations from across the country. You can find a station by genre and artist And as a bonus you even even listen to podcasts!

The best part of these apps-- they are all free for both apple and android users.

If you are traveling by plane, try these apps:

Netflix: A couple hour plane ride is the perfect time to binge watch your favorite show. The app is free to download, but you do have to have a subscription to actually use it. Be sure to download your shows or movie so you can use it on offline mode.

Your Airlines App: By download your respective airlines app you can view your reservation, check is see if your plane is still on time, and you can share your itinerary with friends or family.

