Getting all your gifts to arrive on time takes some finesse. It also takes some speed. If you want yours to make it on time, you need to finish shopping soon.

Hanukkah starts on December 2nd. Christmas is on the 25th, but don't think that gives you a big cushion. Most major retailers say online shopping will be off the charts this year and package deliver systems will be under a lot of strain.

So in order to make sure everything goes smoothly, here's a look at shipping deadlines with FedEx, UPS, and USPS.

FedEx within the U.S.:

Dec. 10: Last day to ship via FedEx SmartPost

Dec. 17 : Last day to ship via FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery Dec. 19: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver Dec. 20: Last day to ship via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M. Dec. 21: Last day to ship via FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx First Overnight Dec. 25: Last day to ship via FedEx SameDay City Direct, FedEx SameDay City Priority, and FedEx SameDay

UPS within the U.S.:

Dec. 18: Last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select for delivery on Monday, Dec. 24

Dec. 19: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air for delivery on Monday, Dec. 24

Dec. 20: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air packages for delivery on Monday, Dec. 24

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 21: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air for delivery on Monday, Dec. 24. Note: These packages must be processed and labeled for Saturday Delivery, which isn’t available to all ZIP codes.

US Postal Service within the continental U.S.:

Dec. 14: Last day to send packages Retail Ground

Dec. 20: Last day to send packages First Class Mail

Dec. 20 Last day to send packages Priority Mail

Dec. 22: Last day to send packages Priority Mail Express

For shipping to Alaska & Hawaii:

Dec. 20: Last day to send packages via First Class Mail and Priority Mail services

Dec. 22: Last day to send packages via Priority Mail Express

