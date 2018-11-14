GREENSBORO, NC – The weather may change, the need for food and resources to help families in our community does not. It is constant.

Greensboro Urban Ministry’s Feast of Caring is the annual fundraiser where you donate $25 and get a handcrafted pottery bowl or five Honor Cards from Artist William Mangum (along with soup to eat too).

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH

First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Avenue

Lunch 11:30am-1:30pm

Dinner 5pm-7pm

But not being there, doesn’t mean you miss out on giving to the community!

You can ALWAYS donate online to Greensboro Urban Ministry.

You can also buy Honor Cards online. For a $5 donation per card, you receive a card with this year’s winter scene painted by artist William Mangum. He started the Honor Card in 1988 and so far it has generated over $4.5 million for GUM.

How about volunteering your time? It takes about 10 volunteers every day Monday-Friday to sort, shop and manage the Food Pantry. If you have a couple of hours every week, you can help! Mary is the volunteer coordinator & you can reach her at 336-553-2672.

WHAT IS THE NEED? Here’s a snapshot:

The GUM served 12,954 members of our community in just three months! The number of households is broken down this way:

June 2,130 households

July 2,255 households

August 2,351 households

The Food Pantry collects and redistributes food to an average of 100 households or more a day.

WHAT DO THEY NEED?

There’s an entire list here, but there are some items that are in desperate short supply:

Ensure

Canned Meats (chicken and spam)

Peanut butter

Canned Tomatoes

Canned Tomato Sauce

Pasta

Rice

Pastabilities Corn Chowder

6 cups corn

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped yellow onion

4 cups diced potatoes

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp basil

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp fresh garlic

3 cups vegetable stock

1 quart half ‘n half

1 quart heavy cream

Sautee celery, onions & herbs with extra virgin olive oil (maybe 3 tbs)

Add potatoes, corn, vegetable stock & half ‘n half.

Bring to a boil for 15 minutes

Add heavy cream

If needed to thicken, dissolve ½ cup corn starch in warm water and add this to thicken

