It’s a good thing a Marion County deputy was where he was Wednesday afternoon. He saved a baby’s life, and it was all captured on his dashcam.

At around 5:30pm Deputy Jeremie Nix was on his way home. He was flagged down by a driver, who told him her 3-month-old baby boy, Kingston, was unresponsive and needed help.

Deputy Nix jumped into action, and despite performing several life-saving measures, couldn’t get the child to respond. That’s when he put Kingston in his squad car and rushed him to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Kingston left the hospital Thursday evening, and deputies say he is happy and healthy.octors D say that Kingston is alive today because of Deputy Nix.

Job well done, deputy!

