Hero Walk: Oregon teen’s organs donated after he was hit by a car on Thursday

Family, friends, classmates, coaches, first responders and others who were touched by Lukas’ story stood under the walkway to honor Lukas for his ‘hero walk’.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The community is honoring an Oregon teenager who was hit by a car on Thursday whose organs will help save the lives of others.

Lukas Mason was struck by a car while riding his bike on Thursday, according to Oregon Police and a gofundme page.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Lukas was taken from his hospital room at St. V’s across the glass walkway over Cherry Street to an operating room where the process of organ donation began.

On Friday evening, Lukas’ mother announced on Facebook that scans determined the teen had no signs of brain activity and the family had decided that Lukas’ organs would be donated to help others.

Lukas played baseball and football, wearing the number 63.

Clay baseball and youth teams in the area will wear decals to keep his memory alive.

Lukas’s life will live on through his organ donations.