HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Christian-based ministry for jail inmates in High Point will soon close down after more than two decades of operation.

The High Point Jail Ministry will be discontinued by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Chaplain Dave Douglass confirmed to WFMY News 2 on Saturday.

Douglass declined to comment further at this time, saying he wants the last weekend of service at the jail to go smoothly without incident.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office told WFMY News 2 on Saturday that nobody was available for an on-camera interview, but administrative director Catherin Netter said she would answer questions through email. We are waiting to hear back from the sheriff's office after emailing a list of questions.

The High Point Jail Ministry was founded in 1991, and its mission includes "saving lost souls and changing lives in our jail and prison systems," according to the organization's Facebook page.

Previously, a former chaplain with the High Point Jail Ministry, Rick Taylor, came under fire in April 2019 for stating that Muslim inmates would "push their Quran across" the table and say they "don't need that" after getting the Bible.

