HIGH POINT, N.C. — One of the great things about the Triad is how diverse it is. Like the celebration in High Point where dozens gathered for the annual Latino Festival Sunday afternoon.

It's in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

A time set aside to recognize the contributions and influences of the Hispanic-Latino population.

The event was organized by The Latino Family Center of the YWCA of High Point.

RELATED: Uniqueness Of Hispanic Americans' Body Language