HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thousands of people from around the world are in the Piedmont-Triad for the Fall 2019 High Point Market, including home furnishing exhibitors, designers, architects, and buyers.

Downtown High Point was bustling for the market's first day on Saturday, and it will continue through October 23.

The twice-yearly High Point market is described as the "largest furnishing trade show in the world," according to its website.

Celebrities, including movie star and designer Diane Keaton, shared their talents with attendees.

Designers like Denean Jackson and Carlotta Peters, both from Charlotte, are attending the market to see the latest home furnishing trends.

"I have been coming here for four seasons, and I have not touched everything here," Jackson said with a laugh. "I am just coming and trying to make connections, talk to my vendors, my reps, and it's just a great time."

Tom Conley, President of High Point Market Authority, said this is the High Point Market's 110th year running.

"This market has been a mainstay in the triad for all these many years-- major economic impact for the state of North Carolina, 6.7 billion dollars worth of economic impact. Twice a year we bring in between 75 to 80 thousand people."

Conley said this year's market includes about 12 million square feet of space across 180 buildings.

"We have buyers from over a hundred different countries. It is this international event that is happening on a regular basis," said Conley.

Conley say the massive influx of people into High Point can place a strain on the city's infrastructure, but the area welcomes the opportunity.

"The infrastructure just isn't here on an ongoing basis, so everybody steps up, people rent their homes, we've got Air BnB here, we've got people going to the campgrounds, I mean it is a major major event," said Conley.

Parking and traffic might be heavy during the event. To learn more about the market, go to its website.