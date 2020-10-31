Silver alert underway for missing Randleman woman

High Point police say 52-year-old Debra Jean Lamb disappeared from High Point Medical Center overnight. She has a cognitive impairment and may be lost and confused.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are looking for a woman missing from High Point Medical Center.

Officers say they responded to the call at 1:12 Saturday morning. She's identified as 52-year-old Debra Jean Lamb of Randleman.

Police say she has a cognitive impairment and is non-verbal. She may be lost or confused.

Lamb was spotted walking out of the medical center wearing a black t-shirt with a cat on the front and grey sweatpants with a black stripe down the legs and no shoes.

Police say that sighting was between Friday at 10:00 p.m. and Saturday at 1:12 a.m.