Silver alert underway for missing Randleman woman

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are looking for a woman missing from High Point Medical Center.
Officers say they responded to the call at 1:12 Saturday morning. She's identified as 52-year-old Debra Jean Lamb of Randleman.
Police say she has a cognitive impairment and is non-verbal. She may be lost or confused.
Lamb was spotted walking out of the medical center wearing a black t-shirt with a cat on the front and grey sweatpants with a black stripe down the legs and no shoes.
Police say that sighting was between Friday at 10:00 p.m. and Saturday at 1:12 a.m.
If you see her or know where she is, call police.