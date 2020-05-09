President Trump's son Eric holding rally in High Point on Wednesday

A press release says Eric Trump will be in High Point, NC, to "spread President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again agenda."

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One of President Donald Trump's children, Eric Trump, will be in High Point on Wednesday, Sept. 9 for a campaign rally.

The rally will begin at 6:30 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m. The rally will be held at A.A. Stables, an equestrian facility in High Point, according to a press release.

People can register for general admission tickets here.

Eric Trump will make stops in Panama City, Florida before arriving in High Point, followed by Washington, Pennsylvania for another rally.

The rally is planned one day after President Trump's planned rally at Winston-Salem on Tuesday.